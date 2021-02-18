Mary Lynn B. Jensen
July 20, 1941 - February 13, 2021
Mary Lynn Blackett Jensen passed away on February 13th, 2021. Mary Lynn was born on July 20, 1941 in Springville, Utah to Russel and Margaret Hadley Blackett. She grew up in Springville and in her younger years she was the consummate tomboy, frequently causing mischief with pranks she and her cousin Grant schemed up. She graduated from Springville High School in 1959 where she was always outgoing and friendly to all. She dated Marvin Jensen during her senior year in high school, they were married December 17th, 1960. Their son Russell was born March 9, 1963 and their daughter Mary Kay was born on October 20, 1965. Mary Lynn enjoyed her life with her family as they moved frequently with Marv's career in the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service. Her favorite parks were Grand Canyon, Glacier Bay and Yellowstone. Mary Lynn was the poster child of "Blossom where you are planted." Her exceptional life was about serving others; Mary Lynn never met a stranger, she could keep a wrong number on the phone for 20 minutes. Upon retirement, Mary Lynn and Marv made their home in Henefer, Utah to be closer to one of her greatest joys, her grandsons Sam and Eli. She was fiercely loyal and protective of them. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various capacities. She served twice as Relief Society president which is noteworthy while they were in New Mexico as it was a 45 minute drive to get to meetings and give service/care to those in need. Mary Lynn is survived by her husband Marv, son Russell (Tammy), granddaughters Danika and Cheyla Anderson, daughter Mary Kay (Mike Crittenden) and grandsons Sam and Eli Crittenden. She is predeceased by her parents Russel and Margaret, sisters Jane (Kirt Jensen) and Kay (John Smith) and brother Kent (Wendy). She has struggled with Alzheimers long enough and even though she had this disease she remained kind and concerned for others to the end. We have missed her so much and now with the final departure will miss her even more, but we are happy for her to be free from the shroud of the horrible disease that took her from us long ago. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the wonderful staff in the memory care unit at Avamere at Mountain Ridge. We owe a debt of gratitude to Chante with Canyon Home Care and Hospice, our angel to watch over Mom especially while we couldn't because of covid restrictions. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family service. Please see Goff Mortuary for full obituary. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Grand Canyon Trust or your favorite charity in her name.