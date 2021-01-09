MARY STEWART ABBOTT
Dec. 1, 1923 ~ Jan. 5, 2021
Mary Stewart Abbott, age 97, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away very quickly and peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on December 1, 1923 in Hinckley, Utah to George Lyle and Clara May Walker Stewart, the middle child of a family of eleven. She grew up and was educated in Hinckley, where she participated in band, school musicals, and was a cheerleader. Just as WWII was ending in 1945, she married Edward Vance Abbott, who was still serving in the Marine Corps. After he was discharged, they bought a piece of one of the buildings that had been used at the Topaz Relocation Camp and moved it to the Abbott family farm in Sugarville. She and Vance lived there and raised their five children until 1954, when they moved to Spanish Fork. They lived in Spanish Fork until 2001, when they decided to move back to Sutherland. Mary and Vance had their marriage vows solemnized in the Manti Temple in 1946. Mary was always active in the LDS Church and served in every organization, especially in musical leadership positions. She loved the church and going to the temple with friends and family members. After moving to Spanish Fork, Mary worked for many years at Hawkins Market, across the street form her home. She especially loved filling bags with penny candy for the many children who stopped there after school. Later she worked at HuDon Apparel, then at Phoenix Intl., before retiring when Vance retired. They were then able to enjoyed many years of traveling. They traveled with friends, and occasionally with family, and spent many happy winters in Baja. They attended Marine Corps Reunions in New Zealand, Denver, and San Diego, and traveled to visit friends and family across the states. In their old age they served a church mission for a year at Cove Fort and were so grateful for the experience. For many years, Mom has made quilts for family and friends. We have no idea how many hundreds of quilts she made. Even though she was blind, she cut blocks and sewed by feel and continued to make quilts, which we all cherish.
Mary is survived by her children: Mary Ann (Craig) Fraughton, Edward (Glenda) Abbott, Peggy Wright, Eva (Jeff) Allen, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter: Roberta Jean Jensen; 10 brothers and sisters, and her parents.
Public Viewing to be held on Monday, January 11, 9:30-10:40 am at Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta, UT, prior to the Funeral. Masks and Social Distancing are required. The Funeral Service, limited to family, will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in the Sutherland Cemetery. The link to the recorded video of the Funeral Service will be available at www.nicklemortuary.com by Monday afternoon.