Marylyn Phyllis Newbill Pulham
On the morning of April 25th 2021 Marylyn was reunited with her Eternal Companion G. Reese Pulham and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 28th, 1927 (93) and raised in Lincoln Nebraska with four sisters and a brother which she was very close too and loved very much. Her loves in life were her family, her faith, Music, Primary, and signing in Ward choirs, she was also an avid BYU Cougars fan and season ticket holder since 1982..GO COUGS!!!
Survived by Jerrylyn (James) Raehl, Debra (Jeffery) Jensen, Sheila Pulham, Lesa Pulham, Tresa (Michael) Nicholas, Scott (Sandra) Pulham and their families, and her youngest brother Allan Newbill. Her legacy of love includes 16 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren.
Services will be facilitated by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem 495 South State Street Orem, UT 84058 Viewing will be held at the Mortuary on Thursday April 29th from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM Funeral Services will be held on Friday April 30th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 762 E. 1200 N. In Orem, Utah at 12:00PM with an additional viewing at 10:30AM to 11:45AM. Due to COVID restrictions in person attendance will be limited. Interment will be held at Orem City Cemetery.
Services will also be held on Facebook Live. Facebook Live information and condolences can be found and sent to www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com.