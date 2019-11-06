Matthew J Davis

1979-2019
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 our loving son and brother died peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Matt was born in Orem in 1979 and graduated from Orem High School. He attended Utah Valley University and spent most of his career working in the fuel industry. His life was full of adventure with his family, friends, cousins, mission buddies, and work colleagues.
Blessed with a creative mind, quick wit, and an endearing personality, Matt had the ability to make everyone around him laugh and feel better about themselves. Even through his treatments he was amazingly positive and remained selfless, always trying to help and lift others instead of worrying about himself.
Serving as a missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was one of the highlights of Matt’s life. There he developed a great love for the people and land of Scotland. Many lifelong friendships were formed during his 2 years of service.
Matt was so genuine and his unique style was a magnet to his friends and family. Everyone wanted to be around him. He loved being in the outdoors, writing, music (especially the Doors) and will long be remembered for his kindness, tremendous sense of humor, and his love and concern for the less fortunate ones in life.
He is survived by his parents Doyle and Carolyn, along with his six siblings Mike (Jan), Todd (Andrea), Stephanie (Kraig) Sorensen, Kyle (Karen), Kevin (Anne Marie), and Scott and thirteen nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cascade Stake Center, 481 East Center Street, Orem, Utah. Friends may call the evening prior from 6-8pm and before the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. Condolences can be sent at www.walkersanderson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute at www.thehuntsman.org/give.