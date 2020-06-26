Mauricio Silveira

1956 — 2020
Born in São Paulo, Brazil to Humberto de Andrade Silveira and Maria da Gloria Leite, Mauricio was the middle child of five. Nicknamed Miau, because of his love of cats, he graduated from University São Judas Tadeu and became an electrical engineer. In the early 1990s he moved to the United States, and in 1995 he met the love of his life, Naoma, whom he married on June 1, 1995 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He served a mission in Porto Alegre, Brazil where he was called Silveira II because his brother was on the same mission. He taught himself to play the guitar as a very young man and continued to develop his skills in music, playing in numerous bands and amazing people with his incredible talent throughout his life. Mauricio loved ping-pong and was the winner of many tournaments where he demonstrated his skills in extreme ping-pong.
A devout and active man in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission and held many callings throughout his life. He loved the gospel, and looked for every opportunity to help people and to serve his fellow man.
Mauricio worked in information technology his whole life and achieved certification as a Master CNE (Certified Network Engineer) while working for Novell. He loved to fix and fiddle and was known to friends and family as the man who could fix anything. He would get a special twinkle in his eye when someone mentioned a problem they were having with some machine or gadget. His sister often joked that he owed her a radio because when he was a very young boy, he took hers apart trying to uncover its secret inner workings. He loved good cooking and especially spaghetti which he claimed was like a vaccine, curing everything.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years — Naoma, his children Daniel, Livia, Davi, Heather, Elliot and Dre, his 10 grandchildren, and his siblings — Marcelo, Marisa, Marcio, Marcos as well as a host of friends and relatives.
Interment will be at Bunker Memorial Gardens, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada.