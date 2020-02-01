1923-2020
Maurine Guymon Nielson passed away 23 January 2020 of complications of age. She was born on Jan 16, 1923 in Huntington, UT to Edward Montell and Minerva (Mackelprang) Guymon and was the youngest of 9 children. She was a long term resident of Provo.
She married Dail Dubath Nielson of Ephraim, Utah on July 8, 1942 in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. They raised their family in South East Provo.
In 1998, her husband , Dail passed away and six weeks later her son Val passed on July 4th. On 11 March 2008 her daughter Carol died.
Her 5 children were: Dail Dee (Mary) nine children; G Barrie (Kathi) five children; Val, deceased, (Chandra) three children; Carol, deceased, (Shirl) five children; Lou (Lily) four children.
She is survived by 27 grandchildren, over 70 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She was proud of the 4 sons missions.
She moved the Abbington Senior Living Center in Mapleton on 29 November 2016 and passed away shortly after her 97 birthday.
She will be interred in the Provo Cemetery next to her husband Dail. Funeral will be held on 1 February 2020 in the Bonneville 13th Ward 1498 East 800 South, Provo, UT. Viewing will occur at 12 noon followed by funeral at 1 PM.