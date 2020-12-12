Max Duane Nelson Dec 12, 2020 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Max Duane Nelson Max Duane Nelson, 94, passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Max Duane Nelson Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!