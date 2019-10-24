1924 – 2019
Our beloved father and grandfather, Max Ephraim Hansen, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 14, 2019. Max was born on March 25, 1924 in Provo, Utah, to Ephraim J. Hansen and Cleo Miller Hansen. He was the second of three children.
He graduated from Provo High School in 1942 and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Marie Roundy, on November 12, 1942 in Provo, Utah. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple.
Max proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater on the island of Guam as a machinist. He was honorably discharged on January 26, 1946.
Max was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout his life and served faithfully in many callings.
Max and Marie owned and operated the Spanish Fork Motel for over 15 years. Max also worked at Geneva Steel for nearly 20 years. In 1971, Max and Marie joined the Shaklee Corporation and continued their business until Marie’s death in 2015. While selling Shaklee, they earned 11 new cars and numerous award trips throughout the world.
Max belonged to the local Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and the Timpanogos Knife and Fork Club. They made many lasting friendships through church, work, community and travels.
Max is survived by his children: DeAnn (Steven) Searle, Janet (Allen) Swalberg, Connie (Mark) Hoffman and Ronald (Lisa) Hansen. He has 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, LaDean and Shirley, his dear wife, Marie, and his oldest daughter, Kathlene Christensen.
Max has touched many lives and will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.
His family expresses their sincere appreciation to Revere Healthcare, the VA Medical Centers, and Encompass Home Healthcare and Hospice for providing loving care and compassion. A big thank you to Courtyard at Jamestown where he lived the past 3 1/2 years.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N., Orem, Utah. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:45 AM Saturday, prior to the service. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo. Military Honors performed by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.