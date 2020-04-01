1926-2020
Max John Christensen, 93, peacefully returned to his heavenly home March 29, 2020. He was born November 2, 1926 to Einar Ludwig and Zola Christensen. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho and lived his early years in Inkom, Idaho on the family homestead. Most of his youth was spent in Orem, until his first marriage to Jean Beardall in 1944. They started their life in Springville, Utah and raised four children together, twins Lynda and Lynette, Ronald, and Kristie Christensen.
He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1947 as an Auto Mechanic and was a Supply Sergeant during WWII stationed in the Philippines. After Jean passed away in 1967, he married Francine Aiken in 1968, a widower with three children Scott, Coleen, and Glenn, and a Navajo daughter Marie Begay. Together they had one child Tawnya Sue. Truly a yours, mine, ours, and theirs kind of family.
He worked many jobs in his young life. He farmed many of the Orem/Provo Bench farms in his neighborhood on Sandhill Road. He drove produce trucks and worked for the railroad. But when Geneva Steele opened their doors, he signed up and spent 42 years of his life there in the Open Hearth. He was a crane operator and, even with sight in only one eye, management said they would rather have him pouring molten steel from four stories up, than someone else with full sight.
He served in many callings in the church including in a BYU bishopric. He was a faithful home teacher and taught many a cub scout the adventures to be gained by spending time in the outdoors.
He also served the community and neighborhood endlessly. He spent hours on his faithful Ford tractor clearing driveways and sidewalks after a heavy snowfall. He extended his knowledge of fruit trees to all of those around him by pruning and spraying them when it was just the right time. He especially helped the elderly and widowed in our neighborhood by delivering meals, mowing lawns, and offering his helping hands if ever it was needed.
His greatest love was his family, especially time spent together outdoors. On the lake, boating, fishing — by himself or with others, gathering wood, hunting deer, or one of his favorite things, just relaxing under the shade of a tree. He maintained a beautiful property in Orem for over 40 years. Many said it was the most beautiful yard in the city.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jim (Helen) Christensen, Jerry (Loretta) Christensen, his sisters Jackie (Boyd) Snow, Melba (Jack) Groneman, Sally Christensen; by three of his children, Lynette Christensen Peay, Lynda Christensen McQueen, Ronald Christensen, and two grandsons, Johnny Max McQueen and Jaxon Max Taufer.
He is survived by his children Kristie (Tony) Panas (Springville, UT), Marie Bahe (Flagstaff, AZ), Scott (Trisha) Aiken (Springville, UT), Coleen (Craig) Young (Herriman, UT), Glenn (Marcy) Aiken (West Jordan, UT), and Tawnya Lange (Alhambra, CA); as well as 25 grandchildren and nearly 50 great-grandchildren.
Out of respect for the current environment, the burial will be private, if you would like to send your respects, you may send them to tawnyalange@att.net.