1931-2020
Our loving mother and grandmother Maxine Bliss, 89 of Lehi, passed away on December 15, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. She was born on August 21, 1931 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the daughter of Jay Edward Haddon and Mildred Kristofferson.
Maxine married Reid Bliss, the love of her life, on September 21, 1948 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on September 3, 1964. They lived their days happily married and had 5 children.
Maxine loved to crochet, watching the Utah Jazz with her honey, the Young and The Restless, her rose garden, but most importantly- her family. She was always so happy to see every single loving face that would come through her door.
Survived by her children; Carol Ann (Julie Knittel) Bliss, Patricia (Dell) Dalton, Susan (Mike) Price, Randy (Barbara) Bliss and Denece Pyper, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband Reid, daughter Coreen, brothers Tom and John, sisters Nelda and Doris and granddaughter Rachel Mae.
A graveside service will be held on December 28, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Payson City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.