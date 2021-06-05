Maxine Nelson Adamson
Maxine Nelson Adamson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 in American Fork, Utah.
She was born August 6, 1926 in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Edward R. and Nita Allred Nelson. After graduation from Pleasant Grove High School, she met and married Stewart Hutchinson Adamson, who had recently returned from serving in the Army. They married on December 12, 1947 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on February 24, 1960, along with being sealed to their children. They moved from Pleasant Grove to American Fork where she lived the remainder of her life.
She was an active member of the Church throughout her life. Maxine loved her family and was an excellent seamstress. She worked at Priday's/Sherwood's Office Supply for over 20 years, where she enjoyed helping and serving the patrons of American Fork.
She is survived by her four children: Stewart Lynn Adamson, Shayne (Reed) Buckner, Scott N Adamson, and Shelley Jensen, 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren with 1 great great grandson due in October.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Ray E. Nelson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Home Instead Senior Care; especially Todd Sanders, Becca Haug, Lori, Carol, and others that were so helpful and took such loving care of our mom.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in the American Fork 8th Ward Chapel, 320 North 100 East, American Fork. A viewing will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Tuesday at the Church from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory of Maxine on her tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.