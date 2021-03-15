Maxine Sondrup Thomas
1931 - 2021
Maxine Sondrup Thomas, 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2021. She was born in Salt Lake City, January 4, 1931, to Denzel and Teresa Watson Sondrup. She was the second child; her older brother Keith was 2 years older. Her parents owned and operated Sondrup Photo Studio located on 332 W Center Street in Provo. She spent many of her childhood hours in the photo studio taking pictures of herself, her dog, her friends, and even her dolls. She also spent time traveling with the carnival with her parents as they operated the mobile photo studio. This provided Mom with many fun and interesting experiences.
When Mom was 12 her father passed away. Mom, Keith, and their mother continued the photo business for many years afterwards.
Mom grew up in Provo attending Franklin Elementary, Dixon Jr High and graduating from Provo High school class of '49. During her senior year of high school, she met the shy Richard "Dick" Thomas. They were married November 11, 1950 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had four sons: Hal, Ken, Lou, and Max. Mom had a close relationship with each one of her boys and was very proud of them. Dick passed away in 2016 after 65 years of marriage.
After the boys were in school, Mom decided to enter the workforce starting at P.E. Ashton's car dealership in accounts payable. She worked at a dental office, at Rocky Mountain Helicopters, and finally, the BYU ticket office. At each job, she became close friends with many people and they have remained close up until the time of her passing.
Mom enjoyed music, and it was always playing in the home. She loved the holidays and her house, herself and her family were always decked out. There were always Christmas jammies, often home-made, special birthday cakes and without exception, a 4th of July t-shirt every year. Mom's favorite treat was cake and she preferred it unfrosted. There was never a cake made by grandma that did not have the corner taken out of it before it was frosted. She was always fun and adventurous. In their early 40's, Maxine and Dick bought themselves each Trail 90 motorcycles and they spent countless hours and miles on those bikes. At 48 years of age she took up snow skiing, and she always took a turn driving 'toys' such as the sand rail, jet skis, 4-wheelers, and snowmobiles. Mother took great pride in her home and in her ability to go to work, then come home and make dinner, do the wash, iron, bake, and clean. She was fiercely loyal to her family. She loved and worried about every single one of her 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 of her 4 sons: Kenneth Denzel (Kori) of Pleasant Grove, Louis Harlan of Provo, and Max Keith (Cathy) of Provo. Also, by her sister-in-law, Sherma Sondrup (Keith, deceased) of Orem, and Dick's sister, Sally Stephens (Dale, deceased) of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband (Dick), her son (Hal) and his wife (Lynne), her parents (Denzel and Teresa Sondrup), step father (Francis Anderson), her brother (Keith), brother-in-law (Dale Stephens), and Dick's parents (Harlan and Fern Thomas).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Grandview 14th Ward Chapel, 1122 North Grand Ave, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the church, Tuesday, March 16 from 6-8:00 pm or Wednesday from 10-10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.bergmortuary.com.