1943-2020
May Broderick Swallow of American Fork passed away Tuesday morning after a five year battle with cancer.
May was born June 20, 1943 in Roosevelt, Utah to Crystal and Hillard Broderick. She was the 15th child of 19.
May loved sports. She was a member of pep club, swim team, and captain of a baseball team.
Because of her love of sports, she considered being a P.E. teacher, but ultimately decided to be a nurse. She worked in various medical fields, her favorite being in the Nursery at LDS Hospital taking care of the newborn babies. She also spent 30 years of her career at Utah State Developmental Center as an LPN.
May loved to camp and travel. She traveled to almost every state in the United States and at least 11 different countries.
In 1993 May lost her husband, leaving her with five children to raise ranging from ages 8-21. She was a strong woman and despite her low income she was incredibly frugal and able to save enough money to send 3 of her children on LDS missions and take her children and grandchildren on many memorable trips.
May is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan Swallow, and 10 siblings
She is survived by her 5 children, 8 siblings, and 9 grandchildren.
We would Like to especially thank the care teams with Ashford Assisted Living and Hearts for Hospice who helped care for our mother in her final days.
A viewing will be held Saturday February 15 at 10:30 A.M. in the American Fork 18th Ward chapel (381 S 300 E). Funeral services will follow at 12. She will then be buried in Orem City Cemetery next to her late husband.