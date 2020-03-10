1931 — 2020
Mayo White Call, Orem, Utah, died peacefully at home, March 2, 2020, after enduring many years with painful spinal stenosis and Parkinson’s disease.
He was born August 4, 1931, to Charles Stayner and Lucille White Call in Afton, Wyoming.
From a very early age, the mountains and canyons, creeks and waterfalls around Star Valley, were his playground-with binoculars, guns, and fishing poles as gear. He described himself as “curious” about everything! He loved sleeping out under the stars, contemplating the mysteries of the universe. He was the ultimate “fish whisperer,” casting his fly to coax reluctant fish to the lure. He loved all things outdoors. Living creatures were his friends…especially birds for whom he built hundreds of houses each summer.
He loved taking horses and hiking into his favorite Wind River Range.
His curiosity led him to excel in academics, graduating as Class Valedictorian from Star Valley High School in 1949.
He married Loa Draney from Tygee, Idaho in 1951, During their 8 years of travel in the army, Captain Call piloted helicopters, fixed-wing planes, and was a paratrooper. Their three children changed schools frequently as he was transferred around the beautiful USA. Always, there was the consistency of heading for the hills to enjoy overnighters in nature. He had a deep love for this beautiful country.
His academic accomplishments included a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Forestry, Master’s degree in Wildlife Management/Zoology and a PH.D. in Ecology and Wildlife Management. He followed his passion to success employment. He retired as Utah’s State Biologist for the Bureau of Land Management.
He and Loa were later divorced.
Norma, Mayo’s sister, introduced him to a teaching colleague, Elsie Gardner. They were the perfect match and were married in 1975. Elsie’s two young children were a blessed bonus. He loved all five children and his posterity very much.
He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Elsie served for many years as Stake Missionaries in the Afton Wyoming Stake as well as 12 months in the Provo, Utah, Mission Training Center Mission. Some of his last words were: “The gospel is true. That is all that matters.”
He is survived by his beloved wife, Elsie, of 45 years and children, Sheri Berroteran and Nathan Gardner of Winchester California, Roger (LeeAnn) Call, Great Falls, Montana, Lori (Kelly) Burningham, Bountiful, Utah, Debra (Steve) Nickle, Alpine, Utah, 18 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his three brothers, Stayner W. Call, Wayne W. Call, Dale W. Call and their wives and sister Norma (Bob) Hastings.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 10:00 am, at the Windsor Stake Center, 60 East 1600 North, Orem, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 am. Interment with Military Honors in Afton City Cemetery at approximately 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.