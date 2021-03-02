Meiganne Mignon MacArthur McPhee
1981 ~ 2021
Meiganne was born Sept 23, 1981 and was welcomed with great joy into the home of A Creig MacArthur and Suzanne Holfert Shreeve. At that time she had 6 brothers and sister, Cindy. She grew up in the Oak Hills area of Provo, Utah.
She attended school at Wastach Elementary. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was an excellent student, loved the piano and music, later played percussion at Spanish Fork High School- following in her brother, Cameron's footsteps
She graduated from Spanish Fork High School and LDS Seminary. She began to prepare her life to work in the health care profession She became a CNA working various places until she found her niche at IMC in Murray on the cardiology floor where she was loved by everyone. She even helped take care of 2 of her fathers close friends.
She met and fell in love with Mark McPhee. They were married in 2013. Mark was intensely devoted to Meiganne and theirs was a sweet love relationship.
When she became ill with Covid, Mark never left her side. And ministered to her every need. He was the picture of a perfect husband.
She loved being a step mom and step grandma-her cheerfulness never left her even as she became more ill. She braved attending her Uncle Steven's funeral a month before her passing.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Mark, her stepsons and step grandbaby and of course, her precious fur babies.
She also leaves behind her parents A Creig and Lisa MacArthur, and Suzanne and Steve Shreeve. Her siblings, Cindy and Phil Ballif, Alan and Christina MacArthur, Andrew MacArthur, Bruce and Becky MacArthur, Barry and Donnalynn MacArthur, Clay and Krista MacArthur, Cameron and Cassidy MacArthur, Brent and Megan Castagnetto, Bryce and Lori Castagnetto, Angelina and Lane Seegmiller, Emy and Jake Chrisman. 34 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held beginning at 12 noon on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd in Sandy. A public viewing will be held prior to the services at Larkin Sunset Gardens beginning at 11am. Masks required and social distancing. The service will also be virtual via zoom