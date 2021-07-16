Melba "Earlene" English
1936 - 2021
Earlene quietly passed away at the home of her loving daughter, Teresa. She was born in Oakley Idaho, daughter of George and Melba Critchfield.
Earlene was a devoted servant of her church, serving two missions and held many church leadership positions: Relief Society President, Primary President, Daily Dose, and a dedicated Temple Worker.
Earlene's family and friends were important to her. She always remained close to her Critchfield family, their love and support meant the world to her.
Earlene's Children:
Dina Weiss, Lisa Crandall, Jaylene Bowers, Teresa Dean, George Read Van Yperen. Earlene's son, Jeffery John Van Yperen preceded her in death. Earlene had 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Lehi ward chapel, 721 West 2100 North, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 3:00 to 3:30 PM.
Flowers can be sent to Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington Utah.
