Melda Renna Chatwin Hatfield
Melda Renna Chatwin Hatfield, 87 of Mapleton, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Melda "Penny" was born to parents Melvin and Gertrude Chatwin on December 6, 1933, in Tabiona Utah.
Penny married Gene Hatfield and together they had 8 children. Penny had a love of the gospel and enjoyed attending LDS church services when her health allowed. She worked for many years as a special needs teacher at American Fork Training school and loved those she worked with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting Afghans, slippers, hats, hot-pot holders and dish clothes for family and friends. She spent much of her time attending family parties, yard sales and serving those around her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, and friend and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Penny is survived by 5 children, Geanna (Robert) Gren of Orem, Utah; Melva Hatfield of Spanish Fork, Utah; Kyle (Brenda) Hatfield of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; Brent (Lisa) Hatfield of Santaquin, Utah; Bryon (Amy) Hatfield of Mapleton, Utah, a daughter-in-law: Marsha Hatfield of Pleasant Grove, Utah. She was preceded in death by Gene Hatfield, two son's Farrell and Ronald, her daughter Elizabeth and two grandsons Adam and Cody Hatfield.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South in Springville, Utah. Following the viewing there will be a short graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery located at 1997 South 400 East in Springville at 11:00 a.m.