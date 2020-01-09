1974-2020
Melissa Anne Brown Hathaway died peacefully in the home of her sister, Eva Fisher, on January 7, 2020 in Springville, UT at the age of 45. She passed away after enduring a short 7-week battle with stage 4 melanoma cancer.
She was born in Provo, Utah to W. William Brown, Jr. and Linda Kaye Mecham Brown on February 22, 1974. Her mother (Linda) passed away when Melissa was only 14 months old. She was raised by her father and step-mother (Mom) Marilyn McMeen Brown.
Missy, as she was lovingly called, was raised in Provo until the age of 15 when she moved to Hobble Creek Canyon with her parents. She loved living in the mountains and grew to have a deep love of nature. She graduated from Springville High School, and later in life attended college at Utah Valley University where she got an Associate’s Degree in Behavioral Sciences.
She married Jason Hathaway in 1993. After 13 years of marriage they were later divorced. Between them they had three beautiful children: Linda Autumn Hathaway Young (Jaden), Austin Sil Hathaway, and Alivia Brooklynn Hathaway.
She joined the family real estate business as an associate broker having served with distinction for more than twenty years. She was loved by all who knew her. Everyone knew her by her radiant smile and vibrant energy. She was kind to everyone she met and was a jokester who loved to make people laugh. She has an amazing tribe of friends. She always lived life to the fullest and loved to go hiking, on family vacations, snowboarding up at Sundance, and could be found dancing everywhere she went encouraging others to join in the fun. She loved music and the arts and truly had a love for all things life had to offer. The greatest lesson she taught her children was to endure the hard times with a smile.
She is survived by her children, her baby grandson, Nolan Young, and her Parents, and siblings: Wendy Lynne Parmley (Mark), William Cary Brown (Khristey), Simeen Brown, (Todd Hannig), Eva Marie Fisher, (Todd Fisher), and Andrew Kim Brown (Adelin).
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Spring Creek Stake Center, 760 North 400 East, Springville, UT. A visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT and prior to services at the church, 9:45 – 10:45 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.