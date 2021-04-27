Melissa Dawn Wood Apr 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Dawn Wood Melissa Dawn Wood, 34, of Murray, passed away April 22, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Melissa Dawn Wood Condolence Arrangement Provo Murray Berg Pass Away See what people are talking about at The Community Table!