Melissa Sumsion Martinez
1983-2020
Melissa Sumsion Martinez (37) peacefully passed away the morning of December 22, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. She courageously fought a six year battle with colon cancer.
Mel was born November 19, 1983. She was raised in Mapleton and attended Springville High School. Some of her favorite memories were during those years. She loved being part of the cheer squad. Mel had a special talent of making everyone feel like they were her friend. She had a constant glow around her! She loved laughing and being with her friends.
Mel first attended BYU Idaho, then CEU and completed her studies from UVSC with a degree in Nursing. She worked as a nurse at Utah Valley NICU caring for premature babies.
Mel met the love of her life, Jake Martinez, in her elementary years. They first formed a friendship that progressed after Jake returned from serving an LDS mission. Mel was sealed to Jake for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, December 10, 2005.
Of all the qualities that Mel possessed, motherhood was her greatest. She was devoted to her three girls Mazee, Berklie and Britta. They were her everything.
She found joy in traveling the world with her family. Some of the places that they traveled to included Asia, Europe, Mexico and of course, Disneyland.
Mel's trial of cancer inspired her to help others in need. In 2019 a tree was made in her honor and was donated to the Festival of Trees which raised thousands of dollars for Primary Children's Hospital.
Mel served in many church callings such as Relief Society President, Young Women's leader and various other callings. Mel left an indelible mark upon the lives of many people. She was a bright beautiful light in this World. Her example of strength, love, faith and joy, will always live on. She lived by the saying, "Life was not meant to be easy, it was meant to be conquered."
Melissa is survived by her loving parents Brent and Kay Sumsion. Her siblings, Ryan (Chalan) Sumsion, Dan (Tara) Sumsion, Jill (Kraig) Olsen and Kathryn (Michael) Hetzel. And also her in-laws, Jakes parents, Mark and Karen Martinez. Jakes siblings, Kade (Brette) Martinez and Megan (Josh) King. She adored her 13 nieces and nephews, Blythe, Creed, Tate, Owen, Baron, Kinlee, Torrey, Izzy, Jack, Adeline, Charlotte, Markus and Josie.
We will honor Mel's life with a viewing and funeral. A public viewing will be held Sunday the 27th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at their church, 1911 E 1850 S Spanish Fork, 84660. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held Monday the 28th at 11:00AM, also at their church. We invite friends to join us via livestream www.facebook.com/wheelermortuary