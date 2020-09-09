Melonie Laverne Harris
Melonie Laverne Harris, 50 of Fairview, UT passed away August 28, 2020. She was born May 25, 1970 in Payson, UT to David Charles and Sherlynn Laverne Mattinson Harward. She graduated Spanish Fork High School in 1988. She married Kelly James Harris in Spanish Fork in 1995. She worked at the Develop Mental Center in Provo for 15 years. She devoted herself to her
passion of helping and bettering the care for those with special needs. Her
dedication to helping those in need were so strong, she spent her last moments caring for her mother and mother-in-law "Partner in Crime." Our beloved mother passed doing the things she loved. Singing and dancing with her kids and playing with her grandbabies. As well as spending time with her hobbies with her husband. Her loyalty and passionate energy will remain. Melonie will forever and always be held dearly in our hearts, as she was loved way beyond her knowledge. She is safe and free of pain as she joined her Father in Heaven. Melonie is survived by her husband Kelly James Harris, Fairview, UT; children, Kelly Harris Jr., Spanish Fork, UT; Shavis Harris, Spanish Fork, UT; mother, Sherlynn Laverne Mattinson, Indianola, UT; siblings, Dave Max (Cindy) Harward, Camben, AR; Richard Charles
Harward, Indianola, UT; Jared Charles Harward, Indianola, UT; two grandchildren, Zaymon James Harris and Laynie Ricks. Preceded in death by her father, David Charles Harward. Graveside service Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview City Cemetery. Viewing Saturday the 12th
