Merl B. Culliimore

Mayfield, Utah — Merl Bezzant Cullimore, of Mayfield, passed away January 8, 2020 in Nephi, Utah.
This beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, was born to Floyd and Virginia Bee Gray Bezzant on February 12, 1936, at home in Lindon, Utah, next door to the family dairy farm.
Merl has one older sister, Joyce B. Fowles and four younger siblings, Faye B. Branning (Royce), Paul Bezzant, Nile Bezzant (Darlene), and La Ree B. Squire (Doug).
Merl married her sweetheart James Charles Cullimore on March 5, 1954 in Provo, Utah. She always called him “Jim”.
Jim and Merl are blessed with four children: Debbie Cullimore Thurgood (Kelly) American Fork, Utah; Ra Chel Cullimore Jensen (Kevin) Orem, Utah; Cody Brad Cullimore (Deb) Pleasant Grove, Utah; Bart J Cullimore Mapleton, Utah.
On June 14, 1964 their marriage vows were solemnized in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Now after 66 years of marriage, they count a beautiful growing family as their proudest legacy, including 14 grand-children, 23 great-grand-children (with one more expected in March 2020) and one great, great-grand-daughter.
Always a faithful, dedicated, and knowledgeable disciple of Christ, and member of His Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Merl held many callings and extended much service to others, including a service mission to Cove Fort, Utah; before her mortal life was marred by debilitating Alzheimer’s disease. Then, she became the recipient of much dedicated service from others, especially her loving, self- sacrificing spouse Jim.
The Cullimore family expresses sincere gratitude to all the caring helpers she has found along her path.
Merl walked through life with “certain flair”, this tiny woman has a huge spirit and a good heart.
Lifelong learning, writing catchy rhymes, snuggling babies, hand sewing, wearing high heels, flashy jewelry, long painted fingernails, country music, cowboy poetry, animals, wild flowers and the small town folks who shared life with her in Utah’s beautiful mountain valleys are some of her favorite things. She lived in Utah Valley ( Lindon, and Orem) until 1995 and now in Gunnison Valley (Mayfield, Ut.)
Her trials included losing her memories, having a beautiful name that everyone insisted on spelling wrong, and being preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Virginia Bezzant, four siblings; Joyce, Faye, Paul, and Nile, and two grandchildren; Chris Maynes, and Devin Cullimore, one great-grand-daughter; Kairah Knight and a daughter-in law; Kristy Russell Cullimore.
Dear Merl, you left this life trailing much love behind you, remember… we are so grateful you get your memories back now- because you definitely left our lives filled with wonderful ones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Mayfield LDS Ward Chapel, 15 E. 100 North, Mayfield, Utah.
Burial will be in the Mayfield City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Online guest book at: www.springerturner.com