Merlee May Smith Larsen
April 17, 1929 - November 27, 2020
Merlee May Smith Larsen, 91, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Merlee was born April 17, 1929 in Randolph, Utah, a daughter of Fred and Phebe Smith. She was molded by the Great Depression and felt the tragedies of World War II. She attended elementary and high school in Randolph and worked on the family dry farm near Bear Lake during the summer. She earned a scholarship and attended college at Utah State for one year, then BYU for 3 years before serving a mission to New England, where she met her future husband, Ken. After her mission, she was a secretary in the First Presidency's office under President David O. McKay. One and a half years later, she married Kenneth Larsen in the Logan Temple on November 10, 1955. Mom and Dad were dedicated to raising their nine children in Provo and to teaching them how to work, to enjoy all things BYU, and to especially love the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in Primary, compassionate service, and many other callings. Mom enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, music, singing and traveling. She auditioned for the Tabernacle Choir and performed in two operas at Concert Hall. Several of her recipes are legendary, including sweet rolls, casserole smetane, frozen fruit salad, and chilighetti. Mom's "greatest" accomplishment after raising nine children was graduating from BYU in 1992 at the age of 62 with a Bachelor's degree in English! In 1996, Mom and Dad served a mission to Jackson, Mississippi. She was a shining example of how to truly love one another. In recent years, she enjoyed hosting family devotionals with her children and grandchildren every Sunday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Martin Larsen, a grand and great-grandchild, and all 9 siblings. Mom is survived by her nine children, Debra, Joseph (Teresa), Rebecca Robertson (Charles), Paul (Roberta), John (Shawnell), Peter (Alicia), James, Mark, and Rachel Squire (Tom); 29 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment and a graveside service for her friends and family will be held at the Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to express condolences, please go to www.bergmortuary.com.