1940-2020
Merlene Montague Lewis was born May 23, 1940 in Payson, Utah to Leland Collings Montague & Grace Frisby. She passed away at age 79 in Florida on April 15, 2020 from a short illness due to long-term health problems.
Merlene graduated from Payson High School in 1958, and later attended Brigham Young University, where she majored in nursing and social work.
In 1965, she married Karl V. Lewis. They lived for many years in Orem, Utah, where they raised two daughters, Lynda and Dianne.
Merlene had various passions and interests throughout her life. She enjoyed painting, doll making, genealogical research, cooking, and decorating. She had many talents, she sewed, and hand beaded a beautiful wedding gown for her daughter, Dianne. In addition, she was well-read and enjoyed learning and sharing her knowledge with others. A special gift she had was the ability to take charge and lead in times of crisis when others needed her.
Merlene and her husband Karl ran a successful business in Orem, Utah for many years before retiring and moving to Florida.
Merlene is survived by her brother, Leland Eddie (Sandra) of Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Karl.
Merlene’s best and greatest legacy is her family. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda (Stephen) Buffat, of Massachusetts, and Dianne (Ray) Swapp of Florida., and a stepson, Brad (Jody) Benson, of Utah. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Michael, Christopher, and Andrew Buffat, Tory Seber, B.J Benson, Charlee Linford, and Aimee Collings, as well as many great-grandchildren.