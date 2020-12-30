Merrill Rieske Ewell
1931 ~ 2020
Merrill Rieske Ewell, (89), passed away at his home in Pleasant Grove, Utah, surrounded by family on December 25th, 2020. He was born on August 21st, 1931 in Provo, Utah to Phillip and Louise Ewell. After graduating from Pleasant Grove High School, he served in the Utah National Guard for six years. He owned his own business, Carlisle and Ewell Heating and Sheet Metal, in American Fork. He married Alta Lucile Hall February 14th, 1950 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Merrill loved hunting and fishing, especially with his family. He was brilliant with sheet metal and wood working. He was a real handyman and could build just about anything. In his later years he enjoyed gardening and maintained a large, lush garden from which he provided buckets of produce for his whole family. Even in his old age, Merrill was always willing to help his family with their projects. His children and grandchildren all relied on him for his knowledge and experience with building and fixing things.
Merrill supported Alta for many years in her family history efforts. They both were dedicated to the Church until the end. Their love for family is a great example that has been passed down to their children and grandchildren.
Merrill was preceded in death by his wife Alta Lucile Hall, his parents Phillip Ray Ewell and Louise Rieske Ewell, his sister Colleen Gardiner and brother Gary Ewell. He is survived by his children Merilee (Don) Chapman, Jeff (Gayle) Ewell, Lisa (Merl) Guth, Thayne (Kelley) Ewell, Chad (Lucinda) Ewell, Aaron (Anisa) Ewell, 37 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Pleasant Grove, Garden Stake Center, 1028 West 100 North Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. A visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 prior to the services. Please see the "Signup Genesis" link to attend the visitation and zoom link for live streaming service on Merrill's obituary page at andersonmortaury.com.