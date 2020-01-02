1943-2019
Michael Alan Huntsman, age 76, passed away peacefully January 28, 2019 in Cleveland Utah.
Michael was born February 9, 1943 to Delbert and Kathleen Woodham Huntsman in Overton, Nevada. He is the third of seven children. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1961 and Welltech Electronic School in 1962. He played football for Snow College, and attended BYU.
He married Camille Patch on December 29,1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. The two reared eight children, and they have 32 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
At twenty he served a mission for the LDS Church to Southeast Mexico and spoke fluent Spanish the remainder of his life. He served in 7 bishoprics and he and his wife served as missionaries in Hawaii and Missouri.
The viewing is Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm in the Cleveland, Utah LDS Chapel at 355 W. 100 N. in Cleveland, UT. His funeral is Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 am with viewing two hours before services.