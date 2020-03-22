1962-2020
Michael Drew McGhie, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 27, 1962. Growing up in Alpine he played baseball, basketball, was on the swim team, and went camping, hunting and fishing. Mike served a mission in South Carolina. Mike was passionate about the BYU Cougars, Lake Powell, Rock and Roll, Louis L’Amour, the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, firefighting, William Johnstone books and Godzilla. But most of all he loved his family. He loved being at family gatherings and could talk endlessly about sports. He loved his nieces and nephews and always gave them gifts at Christmastime. He will be remembered as being kind and cheerful. At the end of his life (and throughout his life) when things were the toughest, we would ask, “How are you?” His reply would always be, “Not too bad.” We are all better for having known Michael. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents and siblings.
Due to current health restrictions, the family held a private service. Condolences can be sent to mike-mcghie.forevermissed.com.