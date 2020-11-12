Michael Duane Montague, 81, of Orem, Utah passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020. He spoke fondly and often of his cherished memories of growing up in Payson, Utah. He loved playing sports of all kinds, but baseball was his favorite. He went on to play baseball at BYU.
Mike faithfully served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany. He embraced and retained the German language throughout his life.
Meeting the love of his life while attending BYU, Mike married Carolyn Cameron of Orem, Utah and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. They immediately moved to the East Coast where they lived in the Washington DC area. They later moved to Louisville, Kentucky where they lived for 40 years. In Louisville they established their home, raised their four children, and developed a passion for Bluegrass basketball.
Mike had a way of making everyone around him feel important. He would enjoy talking with anyone and everyone. He always had a good story to tell and most of the time the stories revolved around family or sports.
Mike is survived by his wife Carolyn, sister Gwen Woods and three children: Michele (Todd) Watkins of Houston, Texas; Micole (Sean) Hinton of Peoria, Arizona; Matt (Natali) Montague of Orem, Utah; 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mindie, two brothers Ross and George Montague, sister-in-law Gayla Barker, and brother-in-law Clark Wilkinson.
Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances there will only be private family funeral services held Saturday, November 14th at 2:00 pm in Orem. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.