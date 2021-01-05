Michael James Wiggins Jan 5, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael James Wiggins Michael James Wiggins, 50, passed away December 15, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Olpin Family Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at: www.olpinmortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael James Wiggins Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Olpin Family Mortuary Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!