Michael "Mickey" Lynn Braithwaite
March 20, 1947 - August 8, 2021
Michael "Mickey" Lynn Braithwaite, 74, of Salem, UT, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born March 20, 1947, in Lehi, Utah, son of Max and Dorothy Braithwaite. He attended Spanish Fork High School. He lived in Spanish Fork, UT, all of his life. He married Sharon Shepherd January 17, 1964, together they had five children and later divorced. He married the love of his life, Ruth LaRene Ferre Braithwaite December 25, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mickey was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mickey worked as a Railroad Engineer for Geneva Steel for 35 years. He was also a rider for the Spanish Fork Cattlemen's Association. Mickey then spent the last twelve years checking his calendar to see if he could go fishing tomorrow.
Mickey's hobbies included hunting, fishing, horseback riding, camping, and welding horseshoes into creative yard ornaments. He participated in horse cutting competitions and won several belt buckles. He often snowplowed his neighbors' roads and driveways and could always be found wherever someone needed his help. It was important to him to check on the widows of his friends to see if he could help them in any way. Mickey was a straight shooter in his conversation, and you always knew where you stood. But there was never a more loyal friend, and anyone that knew him loved him.
Mickey leaves behind his wife of twenty-eight years and the love of his life, Ruth LaRene Braithwaite, his five children; Michael (Teri) Braithwaite, Chad (Debbie) Braithwaite of Spanish Fork, Stacy James (Kyle Allman) of Springville, Tammy (Ralph) McKenzie of Spanish Fork, Nickie Cole (Randy Hanks) of Salem, and his four stepchildren; Greg Neal of Elmwood Park, NJ, RaLene Fox of Chattanooga, TN, MarLene (Kent) Clayson, and Virginia (Derrick) Smith of Spanish Fork, his siblings Tim (Ann) Braithwaite, and Janice (Robert) Gull of Spanish Fork, 29 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Dorothy Braithwaite, and his brother Kent Braithwaite.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm at Walker Funeral Home at 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660, followed by graveside services at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork.