1976 — 2019
On July 30, 2019 Michael Sean O’Donnal was hiking in Rock Canyon just east of Provo when he fell from a cliff and lost his life. He was 43 years old. Sean was born on April 6, 1976 in Shawnee Mission, KS. He lived in Overland Park, KS until he was 11, when the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from high school in Lincoln, served a mission for the Lord in the Oregon Portland Mission, and then settled in Provo.
Sean worked for many years at the Provo and Payson Dialysis Clinics. He loved helping people, and was a favorite of many of the patients in spite of the fact that he would stick needles in them and take their blood. He was respected and admired by his co-workers and developed many lasting friendships.
He loved children and was a great favorite of all his nieces and nephews. He seemed to know what would be fun for them at every age and would play with them for hours. They all feel a very special connection to him. Sean was a tender and caring soul. He was very sensitive of people’s feelings, could tell when they were feeling down and needed a friend, and was always willing to be that friend.
Sean is survived by his parents Larry and Sherry O’Donnal of Nephi, UT, his siblings Christy Cox of Yakima, WA, Mark (Lisa) O’Donnal of Lehi, UT, Julie (Jeff) Trogan of Gilbert, AZ, Nevin O’Donnal of Olathe, KS, as well as 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 6th at 10:00 AM at the Nephi North Stake Center at 1125 N. 400 E. in Nephi, Utah, with a viewing an hour before the service. Interment will be at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi.
For the full obituary go to: https://www.goffmortuary.com/notices/MichaelSean-ODonnal.