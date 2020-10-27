Michael Thomas Briggs
Michael Thomas Briggs, 67 died October 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born April 19, 1953 in Lehi, Utah, to Myron Lorenzo and Kathleen Nelson Briggs. He graduated from American Fork High in 1971. He joined the United States Army shortly thereafter and he served in Vietnam. He married Lynette Draper and they were later divorced. Mike's greatest joy were his children. He loved the outdoors. He camped, fished and spent as much time in the mountains as he could. He loved to take long rides and just enjoy nature.
He is survived by his son Kris Briggs, Pleasant Grove, Brett Briggs (Jodie) American Fork. He was preceded in death by Hawley Briggs Mayerhoffer. He is also survived by his sister Geri Briggs Draper (Carl) American Fork and brother David Briggs (Vickie) West Valley City. Mike had 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. He has many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him. He will be missed by all of them.
We know that Hawley and his parents were anxiously awaiting his arrival. Mike's ashes are to be buried at the Memorial Gardens at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park. Because of Covid-19 the service will be for family only and those that have been invited. Strict COVID guidelines must be adhered to at all times or they will be asked to leave. Masks must be worn at all times.