Michelle Moore
1960 - 2020
Our beautiful mother and daughter Michelle Moore (Pyne, Stout) sadly passed away on Friday November 20th, 2020.
Michelle was born June 24th ,1960 to Jim and Shirley Pyne of Orem, Utah.
She was full of life and loved everything outdoors and every animal. As a child she loved water skiing, dirt biking, and snowmobiling with her brothers and their parents. She also loved "being up on the mountain!" Michelle was very competitive, as an amazing water skier she was determined to be better than her brothers. She had a great love for cars which started after she traded in her horse Mercedes for her 1972 Fastback Mustang. Michelle graduated from Orem Highschool in 1978.
Michelle married Dan Stout in 1978, they shared four children together and later divorced. She married Dan E. Moore in 2011.
Michelle was the hardest worker, she excelled at everything she did. Her first job was at Crest View service station in Orem. She worked for Mountain Bell, Coca-Cola, and other beverage companies for many years. She decided she wanted to heal others and started the journey as a massage therapist. After graduating school she moved to West Virginia to work at a resort. A few years later she decided to move back to Utah to continue her work. She was the most caring and selfless person, always wanting to help others, never complaining, or expecting anything in return.
Michelle is survived by her children Jamie Vert, Jeremy (Ashley Dewitt) Stout, Brooklyn(Bronson) De Marco, Nicole Stout (Justin Beales), stepdaughters Christie(Jeff) Richardson, and Brandy(Javier) Garcia, her Grandchildren Taylor, Dylan, Cassidy, Mason, Ledger, Chevelle, Peyton, and Dominic, her parents Jim and Shirley Pyne, and her brothers Greg(Joy) Pyne and Brad(Samantha)Pyne.
Michelle was preceded in death by her husband, Dan E Moore and all of her grandparents.
Our Mother, daughter, sister, and grandma will be greatly missed. We know she is flying high with the angels. We love you Mom!
Our family would like to thank everyone at Covington Village of Orem and Lex Mackey and her hospice team for taking such great care of our mom these last few years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.