1946-2020
Midge (Edith Ann) Dawson Patrick passed away surrounded by family on March 24, 2020.
Midge was born in Provo, Utah on July 6, 1946 to Edith Jones and C. Holman Dawson; she lived on Grandview Hill on the family 50-acre fruit farm/orchard until she married on June 1, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple to John Rooks Patrick. Midge graduated from Provo High School in 1964 and from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor in Nursing in 1968. John was in the Air Force during which time they lived in various places around the world including: Biloxi, Mississippi (for Hurricane Camille); Lompoc, California; Orem, Utah; Fort Mead, Maryland; Wiesbaden, Germany; Mons, Belgium and Charlotte, North Carolina. Her children: John David (1969) and Kristine (1970) were born in Lompoc; Brian (1972) was born in Provo; Robert (1974) in Annapolis; Craig (1977), Devin and Darin (1979) in Provo; Cheryl (1981) in Wiesbaden.
Midge loved being a wife and mother. For years she spent many precious moments making PB & J sandwiches in the van while driving her children between all of their events. She loved those days. She was amazingly talented at oil painting, water color, cake decorating, tole painting, crocheting, piano, and was the greatest bread maker!
Midge attracted lifelong friends wherever she lived. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions in Primary, Relief Society and others. She was without a doubt the greatest ministering sister to all. When she was in the Relief Society Presidency they decided to make Valentine cookies for every sister in the ward. That started a 30-year tradition of making Valentine cookies for others. This year she only made 260. At her peak she was making 400 cookies a year (each were individualized with the person’s name and flower on it).
In 1987, a devastating car accident changed her life. Her husband John Rooks and her son Brian were killed and all of the remaining family were severely injured. Midge became a quadriplegic but that didn’t stop her from continuing to be a fantastic mother and friend. She raised her children while doing all the laundry, cooking, cleaning, and being the “command center” for all.
She and her friend Peggy maximized life. The family traveled somewhere every year. After the children were raised, they sailed on 7 cruises, went to Europe 5 times, Hawaii twice, Guatemala, and many remote and unique places in the United States with at least yearly trips to Canada to visit Peggy’s family who quickly became her family too.
Midge was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Rooks, her son Brian, and her parents and grandparents. She is survived by 7 children, their spouses, and 20 grandchildren: Allison, Emily, Liz, Tyler, Jonathan, Amanda, Madison, Owen, Noah, Megan, Jacob, Katie, Brooklyn, Christopher, Darby, Max, Lucy, Ruby, Kaiya and Kaden. She is survived by her siblings: C. Steven Dawson (Janet) and Mary Dawson Wood (Duaine), many nieces and nephews. She was the favorite aunt. Surviving Midge is her dear friend and caregiver Peggy Grusendorf… and many others who dearly love her.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.