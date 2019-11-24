1927-2019
Mildred Mae Jex Houghton Young of Orem, Utah died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Lehi, Utah surrounded by family. She was just one month short of her 92nd birthday. Mildred was born on a cold December day in 1927 at the family home in Provo, Utah to parents George Frederick and Florence Clara Headman Jex. The third of three girls, she was welcomed by sisters Shirley and Sibyl; she would later be joined by three younger brothers, Charles, Lynn, and Rodney.
Known to her family and friends as Midge, she attended Provo schools. After graduating in 1946 from Provo High School she worked for the telephone company as an operator and supervisor along with her sister Sibyl. On August 4, 1949 Midge married the love of her life Paul Eugene Houghton at St. Francis Catholic Church in Provo. Together they had four children, Paul Eugene Jr, Thomas Jex, John Melvin, and Renee Marie. Many happy memories were made in their Orem home. Family camping trips, holiday gatherings, and vacations enriched their lives. Family was simply the joy of their life together. Midge embraced her role as mother and wife wholeheartedly and was known for her hospitality and love. She loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Midge took service to others seriously and taught her children the importance and value of civic engagement. She was part of the Greatest Generation and shared stories of the WWII years with her children and grandchildren. Midge worked as a voter registrar for many years. When their neighborhood traffic increased, she gathered signatures and petitioned to have Orem City build sidewalks for the children to safely walk on to school. She worked a number of years for Alpine School District’s nutrition program in Westmore Elementary School’s cafeteria, earning the Heart of the Program Award one year.
In March 1988 Paul died, leaving a large hole in her life. She became active at the Orem Senior Citizen Center, volunteering and participating in activities. She served on the Orem Senior Advisory Commission from 2002 to 2010. Midge made many dear friends and re-kindled old friendships through her membership at the Senior Center.
In 2000, she married Robert (Bob) H. Young. They enjoyed getting together with friends and traveling to visit family and friends. Bob died in June 2016.
Midge most loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, a good sale, and great cheese.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents and parents-in-law, sisters Shirley Dowey and Sibyl Allen, brother Lynn Jex, son Tom Houghton, grandson TJ Houghton, great-granddaughter Candace Covington. She is survived by brothers Charles and Rodney Jex, sons Paul Houghton, Jr. (Carol) and John Houghton (Debbie), daughter Renee Crabtree (Jim), daughter-in-law Barbara Houghton, former daughter-in-law Pat Walker, 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, Midge leaves behind many of her children’s friends who knew her as “Mom.”
Special thanks to the staff at Lehi Covington Senior Living and TenderCare Hospice, especially Lex Mackey.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-4399 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/salt-lake-city/ways-to-give or your local food pantry.