Mildred "Millie" Ethel Haws

Mildred "Millie" Ethel Haws

1946-2020

Mildred (Millie) Ethel Haws, nee Montgomery, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family from causes incident to age on 19 September

2020 in Spring City, Utah. She was born on 6 March 1946 to Lawrence Lee

Montgomery and Nellie Mae Johnson in Greensboro, North Carolina, the third

of five children.

Millie is survived by her husband, Mark Andrew Haws of Spring City, Utah;

siblings Elizabeth Anne Kallam of Stokesdale, North Carolina, Richard

Edward Montgomery (Julia) of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Lawrence

Wayne Montgomery of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; children Rebecca Lynne

Engebretsen (Kjell) of Spring City, Utah, Matthew Christopherson Haws

(Trina) of Monticello, Utah, Allison Leigh Kohler (Kirt) of Provo, Utah,

Jonathan Eric Haws (Natalie) of Spring City, Utah, Lucas Andrew Haws

(Andrea) of St. George, Utah, Zachary Michael Haws (Miranda) of Lehi, Utah,

Nicholaus Harold Haws (Ashley) of Provo, Utah, and Ashley Noelle Young

(Justin) of Williamsburg, Virginia, extended family, Wendy Kym Haws of

Provo, Utah; 44 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. To view extended

Obituary please go to www.premierfuneral.com

Services will be held on 26 September 2020 at the Provo Sunset Stake

Center, 1560 South 1100 West, Provo, Utah at 1:00 pm, with a viewing from

11-12:45 with graveside services at 3:00 pm at the Provo Cemetery, 610

South State Street, Provo, Utah. Online viewing of funeral will be at the following URL

http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.

org/provoutahsunsetstake

