Mildred "Millie" Ethel Haws
1946-2020
Mildred (Millie) Ethel Haws, nee Montgomery, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family from causes incident to age on 19 September
2020 in Spring City, Utah. She was born on 6 March 1946 to Lawrence Lee
Montgomery and Nellie Mae Johnson in Greensboro, North Carolina, the third
of five children.
Millie is survived by her husband, Mark Andrew Haws of Spring City, Utah;
siblings Elizabeth Anne Kallam of Stokesdale, North Carolina, Richard
Edward Montgomery (Julia) of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Lawrence
Wayne Montgomery of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; children Rebecca Lynne
Engebretsen (Kjell) of Spring City, Utah, Matthew Christopherson Haws
(Trina) of Monticello, Utah, Allison Leigh Kohler (Kirt) of Provo, Utah,
Jonathan Eric Haws (Natalie) of Spring City, Utah, Lucas Andrew Haws
(Andrea) of St. George, Utah, Zachary Michael Haws (Miranda) of Lehi, Utah,
Nicholaus Harold Haws (Ashley) of Provo, Utah, and Ashley Noelle Young
(Justin) of Williamsburg, Virginia, extended family, Wendy Kym Haws of
Provo, Utah; 44 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. To view extended
Obituary please go to www.premierfuneral.com
Services will be held on 26 September 2020 at the Provo Sunset Stake
Center, 1560 South 1100 West, Provo, Utah at 1:00 pm, with a viewing from
11-12:45 with graveside services at 3:00 pm at the Provo Cemetery, 610
South State Street, Provo, Utah. Online viewing of funeral will be at the following URL
http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.
org/provoutahsunsetstake