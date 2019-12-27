1930-2019
Millicent Jean (Mercier) Dalton (89), wife of the late Robert Alvin Dalton, passed away on Sunday, 22 December 2019, at the Parkway Health Center in Payson, Utah. Jean was born 2 December 1930 in Long Island, New York to Walter Frank Mercier and Violet Wanda (Otto) Mercier. Jean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings and positions over her lifetime. Jean is survived by daughter Barbara Jean (Dalton) Niven and her husband Jeffrey of Provo, Utah, son David Thomas Dalton and his wife Maria of Salt Lake City, Utah, and daughter Mary Susan (Dalton) Wood and her husband Mike of Elk Ridge, Utah. At last count, Jean had 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother Robert Neil Mercier and her sister Lois Eleanor (Mercier) Dixon. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.