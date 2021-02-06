Mitchell D. Taylor
1994 - 2021
On Friday, Jan 8th, 2021, Mitchell D. Taylor unexpectedly passed away at age 26. Born Feb 2, 1997, he was just shy of his 27th birthday. Mitchell is survived by his father Derek Taylor, mother Madelyne Harris, his three siblings, Jessica, Jonah, Julianna, his beautiful niece Blaire, two loving step parents, and his extended family. Mitchell spent most of his life in Utah and moved to Lake Stevens in 2018 to be closer to family. Nothing was more important to Mitchell than his friends and family. He helped raise his niece Blaire for many years as more of a father than an uncle, one of the best things he says he ever accomplished on Earth. Mitchell was kind hearted and always willing to pitch in and help. We're so proud of the man he had become. Mitchell loved reading, cooking with Chef Ramsey, was a master at Beat Saber and all things game-related. He loved musical theatre, learning new things, goofing around with his friends, especially when it came to Comicon, and eating schnitzel and beer. Always the man to step up to the plate, he had a way of making the mundane seem fun. Everyone loved being around him.As saddened as we are by Mitchell's passing, we are grateful he has now found relief and peace. We'll love and miss you always, Mitchell and look forward to being reunited someday.