Molli Ryan Graham, Age 42, born March 3, 1977 in Heber City, Utah to Mick and Barbara (Evans) Ryan, passed away January 20th, 2020 peacefully in her home in Mona, Utah, after a courageous 7 year battle with lung cancer. Molli was born and raised in Heber City, where she was the youngest of 5 children. She had a very happy childhood, she was the cherry on top of a close knit family. From a very early age, she lived life to the fullest finding joy in every moment. She was a graduate of the class of 1995 at Wasatch High School. She married “the love of her life” Brandon Graham, on December 7, 2001. She became an instant mother to their daughter Paige. Their lives were blessed on December 17th, 2003, when Sophie was born. Sophie was a very special blessing and although she was only here for two short years she continues to touch many lives. We realized then that one of Molli’s greatest attributes was being a mother. Molli and Brandon were thrilled to complete their family with Paysen, Buster, and Daisy. Molli was the epitome of a fantastic mother, and was looking forward to being a Grandma in April. She took great pride in pampering Brandon and her kids. Molli’s dreams came true when their family was sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple in September of 2016. She was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many leadership callings. Molli had extraordinary faith, it was no coincidence that Sophie came for her early in the morning on the anniversary of her passing. Her zest for life was contagious, she made everyone around her want to be better. Molli had a gift of making and keeping lifelong friends. Her love for the town of Mona and its people was great. Her time serving on the City Council brought much joy to her and she was instrumental in making Mona a better place. She loved her job and students at Mona Elementary School where she will be missed but she left her mark. Molli was living
her best life when she was running marathons, shopping, camping, family trips to the desert, and taking rides in the side-by-sides. She was a wonderful homemaker and took great pride in her home and yard, she had a great fashion sense, and was one classy lady. She was a true fighter. She completed many marathons and races and even ran a full marathon after having a lung removed. She had cancer, cancer never had her.
Molli is survived by her husband, Brandon Graham, children: Paige (Tyson) Mcpherson of Nephi, Paysen (13), Buster (11), Daisy (9), her mother Barbara Ryan of Heber, siblings: Wade (Carolee) Ryan of Randolph, Clay (Lisa) Hunter of Victor Idaho, Syndi (Ben) Fitzgerald of Heber, Robbi (Kevin) Bigelow of Wallsburg, In-laws: Clark & Susan Graham of Heber, Tasha (Shane) Brian or Loa, Hilary (Reed) Miner of Heber, Trent (Sara) Graham of Kamas, Ashlee (Blake) Allen of Heber, and many nieces and nephews who adored her. Molli is preceded in death by her daughter: Sophie, Father: Mick Ryan, Sister: Wendy Ryan, Grandparents: Ken & MaryLou Ryan, Morris & Donna Clark.
Funeral Services will be held Friday January 24th at 11:30am at the Mona 3rd & 4th ward building 100 West 800 South, Mona UT. Family and friends may call Thursday night January 23rd 6:00-8:00pm or Friday 9:30-11:00am both at the LDS Church. Interment will be at the Mona City Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Nephi UT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children’s Cancer Center.