Mona Rae Whitehead Nielsen
1929 - 2021
Our angel mother, Mona Rae Whitehead (Anderson) Nielsen, aged 92, of Orem, Utah, peacefully passed through the veil of death on July 14, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a master builder of people and a beautifier of her community.
Mona Rae was born on June 5, 1929, in St. George, Utah, the eighth of nine children (Calvert, DeVora, LaVerd, Arthur, Preston, Robert, Melissa, and Pat) to William Arthur and Clara Myrtle Whitehead. Her mother passed away when she was a little girl, so she was raised in Manti, Utah, by Thomas Jefferson and Etta Pennant Anderson. Together with her foster sister, Maude, she served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States Mission. This set the pattern for a legendary life of service to others.
She graduated with a degree in home economics from Brigham Young University and married Bennett Frandsen Nielsen, of Salina, Utah, on October 5, 1957, in the Manti Utah Temple. Together they raised four sons. She worked as the floral designer for ZCMI to help pay for her sons' missions. She also created beautiful floral arrangements for various temples. Never has there been a more selfless mother with greater faith in God! Surely the heavens rejoice at her return.
Mona Rae is survived by her sons (Dale, Bruce, Scott and David), her daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister (Pat) and many other dear relatives.
Services will be provided by Serenity Funeral Home of Bluffdale (801.255.2801). The family will hold a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at 880 East 600 North, Orem, and interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery.
So long, sweet Mother/Grandma/Grammie. Until we meet again!