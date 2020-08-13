Monte Bowen DeGraw
1929-2020
Monte Bowen DeGraw 91, passed away Wednesday August 5th. Monte was born March 31, 1929, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Clifford Eugene DeGraw And Florence Ruth Bowen. Monte married Janice Taylor on December 18,1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Monte was a graduate of Spanish Fork High and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from BYU. He served in the United States Air Force in 1950-53. He graduated from Officers candidate school in Lackland, Texas and was a Captain.
Monte was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
Monte was a talented artist and his beautiful paintings hang in private collections across the U.S. Monte taught in various San Diego City schools from 1954-1991. He was elected to the San Diego Art Education board. He was a Fulbright scholar, advisory council of many art groups in the city and county.
Monte was coordinator of the art talent program in conjunction with San Diego State University. He contributed to the San Diego Museum of Art for 20 years.
Monte loved to travel and he and Janice visited nearly all countries in the world.
Monte is survived by his loving wife, Janice and their five children, Michele DeGraw Stribling (Frank), Dirk DeGraw (Bonnie) Gregory DeGraw (Suzanne), Nicole DeGraw Kovalenko (Steve), Michael DeGraw, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, a sister, Marsha Nash (Allen) and a sister-in-law Nancy (Cliff).
Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Spanish Fork Cemetery at 11am. A viewing at Legacy Mortuary will precede the service. Family and friends are invited.
