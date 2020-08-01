Morrell Dickerson Dean

1929 — 2020
Morrell D. Dean passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is the father of five children. Larry (Ronnalynn) Highland, John, Springville, Ronald (Jennifer) American Fork, and Joanne (Brent-deceased) Stone, West Point, Julie (deceased). Dad has two living siblings, Janice Mayne (Doug), American Fork, and Robert McManus Cheshire, Oregon.
Morrell was preceded in death by his sweetheart Carma Ruth Wilkin, three years ago in April 2017. We wish we could have witnessed the reunion between the two.
Morrell and Carma have sixteen grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and several others that considered him Grandpa as well. He loved his family first and foremost. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings. He served as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple with his wife for nine years. He loved our Savior Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He is now in the embrace of his loving arms. He was loved and revered by many. His life was full of service and good works for neighbors, friends, and especially family. He loved throwing parties for the family, neighbors and his ward family.
He graduated from American Fork High School in 1948. Shortly after high school he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas. When he returned from service, he married Carma and began a career at Geneva Steel. He worked on the Blast Furnace for many years. During his career at Geneva, he became a journeyman carpenter and finished his 37-year career in that position. Springville City hired Morrell as a master carpenter, a job that he truly loved. Anywhere you look in Springville you can find evidence of his work.
Morrell was knowledgeable about many things. He coached all of his children in Little League Baseball and Bantam Basketball. His teams were always competitive and the kids had fun. He was an avid BYU and Jazz fan.
Morrell always kept an immaculate yard. His yard won many civic awards including one by the Salt Lake Tribune.
His parents, Amy and Owen Dean, and nine siblings preceded him in death.
There will be a viewing at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville, Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 6-8 PM. 211 East 200 South. Protective masks are mandatory at the viewing.
Graveside service August 3, 2020, at the American Fork Cemetery at 11 AM. 26 West 600 North. Protective masks are encouraged at the gravesite.