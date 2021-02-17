Mrs. Dee Wright Fullmer
Mrs. Dee Wright Fullmer, age 91, passed from this world on February 11th 2021, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
Dee was a nurse for over 40 years, a business owner, a caretaker, and fulfilled various church callings. Dee was the matriarch in her family, caring for, guiding, and leading her family.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ralph Fullmer, her son Steve Fullmer, daughter Lynda Atkins, seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem.