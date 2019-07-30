Muriel Petermann

1935-2019
Muriel June Murray Petermann, 84, passed away July 22, 2019. Muriel was born May 2, 1935, to Ellen Murray in New Jersey. She married Donald John Petermann in 1955. They had three children. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she gave her all to God. She loved the children and was in charge of Sunday School for over 40 years. She was kind, giving, caring and thoughtful to all. She is survived by her husband, Donald, children Cynthia Warnick (David Kreutz), James Petermann, Beverly Petermann; grandchildren Jaimie Warnick (Adam Helpingstine), Torri Petermann; and great granddaughter Celeste Helpingstine. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 75 N. 100 E., American Fork. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.