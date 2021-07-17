Muriel Thole
Muriel Thole, long-time resident of Orem, AKA "The BYU Knitting Lady", took great pleasure in traveling all over this beautiful world. On July 12, 2021, she took her final trip on earth, as she left on a one-way ticket to return to her Heavenly Father and dearly departed loved ones. She entered this world on September 4, 1925, in Cardiff, Wales, of parents Kathleen Opie and George Miller. Her family received missionaries of the LDS Church, and were converted in 1949. Muriel later served a mission for the Church in London and Manchester, England, and was the first sister missionary called from Wales.
Muriel immigrated to Utah in 1954, and soon found employment as a cashier at BYU. She later served many years as head cashier, and then as accounts collections officer, totaling 37 years, and retiring from BYU in 1990.
She was known for her passions for BYU, BYU sports, knitting, traveling, and serving in her Church callings and in various and many community organizations. Many are the recipients of her tireless service and humanitarian works.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings; Reginald Miller, Ruby Miller Pengilley, and Dorothy Miller Stephens.
Muriel often spoke lovingly and most appreciatively of the staff at Summerfield Manor for their kind and gracious service and support during her last few years. She was so very grateful to her nurse and friend, Nate Mansanarez, of Envision Hospice, for his extraordinarily fine service to her during her final months.
The graveside service will be at the Orem City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:00am, under the direction of Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Provo.
Muriel left two post-life requests: (1) There shall be no funeral service, and (2) Tell all her dear friends and associates, "Farewell, and God Bless... and Go Cougars!"