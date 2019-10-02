1944-2019
Murvel Mae Livingston Davis, 93, passed away September 27, 2019 after a very full life of serving her family. She was born November 28, 1925 in Genola, Utah to Jesse Welcome and Zada Mae Draper Livingston. She married Doyle Joaquin Davis January 5, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Murvel graduated from Payson High School in 1943.After marriage in 1944 she moved with her husband to Alhambra, California where they were able to find work. She worked in a bank until her first child was born in May of 1945.From that time on, she served her family as wife, mother, and homemaker for the rest of her life.
She served in several positions in Primary and Relief Society, but mostly served alongside her husband as he served in positions in the Bishopric, the High Council, Sunday School Superintendency, Stake President, Regional Representative, and High Priest Group Instructor.
She prepared, cooked, served and cleaned up after many dinners at their home for General Authorities and Church Leaders as they visited and gave counsel to her husband as he served in stake and regional positions. She later served with her husband as temple ordinance worker at the Los Angeles Temple for over 20 years. In 1989, she served with her husband as member and leadership support in the London, England Mission.
She did very little outside of serving her family, but she did enjoy reading, traveling with her family, shopping with her girls, and going to movies. She enjoyed reading fiction, history, biographies, and about the church. She was loved by all for her sweet disposition and willingness to help.
After her husband passed away in 2003, she continued serving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. By 2018 all of her children had moved back to Utah, so she moved to Springville to be near them. She continued shopping with her girls, going out to dinner, reading, and giving wonderful advice on how to enjoy life. She often told her children to enjoy the days when their children were young and at home because those days didn’t last long enough.
A year after moving to Springville, September 27, 2019,she passed away peacefully and quietly, with all of her loving children at her bedside. She is very much adored and honored by all her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by all of her 5 children, 26 grandchildren, and 85 great grandchildren. She greatly magnified her calling as wife, mother, and homemaker.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am the Genola, Utah Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 North Main Street, where family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 9:45 am prior to services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Santaquin City Cemetery along with her parents, grandparents, and many of her family. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.