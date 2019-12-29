1940-2019
Myra Robison Condie, aged 79, passed peacefully through the veil into her eternal glory with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1940, in Fillmore, Utah to parents Loran Culbert Robison and Mary Clarissa Barney, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a proud descendant of pioneer heritage, whose progenitors were some of the first families to settle the Fillmore area. In her youth, she enjoyed equestrian activities, musical pursuits, dancing, reading, and close family association with her six siblings.
Her life was one of complete faith, dedication, and service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities in both Ward and Stake leadership. She had a great love for music and performed in many choirs and other musical roles. She was married to Everett L. Rasmussen in December of 1961. They had 6 children but divorced later in life. She married her best friend and eternal companion, John R. (Jack) Condie, in June of 1988. Together they served in the Montana Billings Mission from 1991 to 1993, where Jack was called to be Mission President. Both of them dearly loved their missionaries, and their experience continued to be a source of joyful memories to the end of their lives.
Myra was intelligent, thoughtful, and inquisitive and excelled in school. She had a natural gift for the English language and a love of great literature. She was an avid reader and served for many years in the Literacy Center. She was also musically gifted and loved to sing, tap, dance, choreograph, and play the ukulele and the piano. She volunteered at her daughter’s high school choreographing the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”