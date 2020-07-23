1928 — 2020
Myrleen Smith Loveless, age 91, died July 21, 2020 in her home after a long and happy life.
Myrleen was born in Provo, Utah on December 23, 1928 to Jesse Lawrence Smith and Sylvia Vilate Stubbs.
Myrleen graduated from Lincoln High, class of 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Shirley Ray Loveless, on December 17, 1947. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many organizations, but mainly in the Relief Society and Primary. She loved to camp, fish, hunt, ride motorcycles and travel the world. A lifetime love was photography and scrapbooking. She and her husband served four LDS missions. Her greatest joy though, was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Shirl, three brothers, Norman, Bud and Donald Smith, granddaughter Tammy and great-granddaughter Olivia.
Myrleen is survived by her children, son, Jesse Ray Loveless and wife Collette, of Orem, daughter, Shirleen L Jiles and husband, Jefferey, of Provo, son, Russell S. Loveless and wife Cheryl, of Provo, son, Boyd Henry Loveless and wife Sharon, of Provo, and son, James Anthony Loveless and wife Lisa, of Lehi. Eighteen grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, and also many nieces and nephews.
An outdoor service will be held Saturday, July 25th, 9:00 am at 5065 North Canyon Rd., Provo, Utah. In addition, there will be a viewing on Friday, July 24 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the same location. Burial will be at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo.