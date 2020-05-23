1932-2020
Nadeen Winter Bendixen Sorensen, 87, passed away May 18, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. She was born June 9, 1932 in Mills, Utah to Erhardt Knud Bendixen and Eva Winter Bendixen. She married John Alma Sorensen on October 24, 1952 in t\The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manti Temple. They later divorced.
Nadeen was raised in Levan and graduated from Juab High. She worked for ZCMI in Salt Lake City. She loved vacations to Yellowstone, Jackson, Grand Canyon, Zions and Goblin Valley. She especially loved to go to the Rose Parade (Tournament of Roses) in California.
She is survived by her sons Steve (Cindy) Sorensen and Kim (Chadette) Sorensen, 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a brother Homer Bendixen. She was preceded in death by her parents, two stillborn sons, a brother and a sister.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 500 North Main, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:45 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.