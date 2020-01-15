1937-2020
Nancianne Carolyn Harding, 82, passed away January 12, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Harding was born December 27, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles Harding Jr and Madge Stafford. She married John McCray on May 31,1955 in Arlington, Virginia. They had two children, Paul Bruce and Charles Harding IV, before they divorced in 1965.
In addition to her two sons, Harding is survived by two sisters, Rosemary Hadden and Judee Brown, six grandchildren, Charles Harding V (Ora), Jenae Nielson (David), Thames Harding, Chris Harding, Luke McCray (Julianie), and Jayson Harding; five great grandchildren, Callan and Dezmond McCray and Tristan, Scarlett, and Liliana Nielson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Harding has lived in Orem, Utah since 1980. She had many talents and enjoyed sewing, crafts, and working on family history and genealogy. She also served in the Washington Seattle LDS mission.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory.
Funeral services will be held:
Friday Januaury 17, 2020
At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at: 730 E 400 S, Orem, UT 840